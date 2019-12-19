JioFiber Launches New Vouchers: Price, Benefits, And More News oi-Priyanka Dua

After revising tariff plans for its prepaid customers, Reliance Jio is now launching new plans for its broadband customers. The company has launched a new voucher starting at Rs. 101 to increase the data on the existing plans.

The newly launched vouchers are available to JioFiber users and it can be purchased through its MyJio app. For the unaware, these data vouchers are priced at Rs. 101 to Rs. 4,001, reports Telecomtalk. According to the report, the validity of these data vouchers is equal to its (JioFiber) plans. Reliance Jio has announced six vouchers for its six plans. They are priced at Rs. 101, Rs. 251, Rs. 501, Rs. 1,001, Rs. 2,001, and Rs 4,001.

JioFiber Data Vouchers: Price and Benefits

The first and basic plan starts at Rs. 101, which offers 20GB data to its broadband customers. The Rs. 251 voucher plan provides 55GB data, Rs. 501 offers 125GB data, Rs. 1001 provides 275GB data, Rs. 2001 will offer 650GB data. Lastly, Jio is offering 2000GB data at Rs. 4001.

JioFiber customers must note that these vouchers don't offer any additional validity and extra download speed. But they'll get extra data through the MyJio app or its website. In fact, these vouchers are specially designed for those who almost exhaust their data allocation with the existing plans. Jio is offering seven plans under its JioFiber services starting at Rs. 199 and goes up to 8,499.

The first Rs.199 plan offers unlimited data and 100 Mbps speed for seven days. Next, there is Rs. 699 plan, offers 150GB data at 100 Mbps speed. While Rs. 849 plans provide 400GB data at 100 Mbps speed. The Rs. 1,299 Gold plan is offering 750GB data at 250 Mbps speed. Whereas, Rs. 2,499, Rs. 3,499, and Rs. 8,499 plans offer 1500GB data at 500 Mbps speed, 2500GB data along with 1 Gbps speed, and Rs. 8,499 provides 5000GB data at 1Gbps speed.

