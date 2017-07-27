Kaspersky’s free version of antivirus software launched for global users

Kaspersky Lab has announced a free version of the antivirus software to the worldwide users. This product is aimed at preventing the increasing cyber crime issues.

Kaspersky Free is already available in select regions such as the United States, Canada, and many Asia Pacific countries. The users in the other global markets will also get the free version of the antivirus software in the coming months.

Kaspersky's blog post has revealed that the free version of the software is not meant to replace the paid versions of the antivirus software. It is said so as this free software will not include all the features those are bundled in the paid versions. However, it provides the base essential features including email and web antivirus protection, firewalls for filtering network activity, monitoring activity of the applications, and automatic updates.

The free version of Kaspersky will definitely benefit all the customers by enhancing the machine learning across the products, claims Eugene Kaspersky, the Founder of the company in the official blog post. The company has been prepping the Kaspersky Free for around 18 months. In the development phase, there were pilot versions in regions such as China, Russia, Ukraine, and Scandinavia.

Also read: Antivirus can make online transactions less safe

Most free antivirus software versions available in the market are filled with advertisements or expire in a month or two. This is where the Kaspersky Free is different as it uses the data it collects from the free users to enhance the machine learning process across the products and platforms.

The catch with Kaspersky Free is that the company is based in Moscow and has been accused of working along with the Russian government. Kaspersky is repeatedly denying these claims and there is no evidence proving the ties between Kaspersky and the Federal Security Service of Russia.