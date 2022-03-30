KGF Verse: KFG Chapter 2 To Offer NFTs As A Part Of Movie Promotion News oi-Vivek

NFTs are currently a hot topic in the world of cryptocurrency. Even the non-tech brands are now going with the flow by offering non-fungible tokens with some of their products. KGF 2, an upcoming pan India movie has now come up with a new marketing strategy called KGF Verse, which sounds a lot like Metaverse, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

According to a short teaser released by the production house, KGF Verse is a Rocky Bhai's world, which is the name of the lead role character in the movie franchise KGF. Here are a few more details on what to expect from KGF Verse and how it will be beneficial to the fans who are looking forward to the 2nd chapter of the movie KGF.

According to the release, KGF Verse is like Metaverse, and the studio will unveil it in parts in the coming days. As one can expect, the KGF Verse is a digital universe with characters based on the actual characters in the movie. The production house has confirmed that users can expect mobile games, virtual environments, and more based on the movie KGF.

KGF Verse Is Not Free

To become a part of KGF Verse, one should own a token of the book "El-Dorado," a book that has the KGF story. Hence, one has to buy to get NFTs, access to games, and even surprise airdrops, which are likely to be digital, and the company is likely to launch an app that should enable the KGF Verse experience.

As of now, it is unclear about the pricing of the El-Dorado token, and users should be able to buy the same starting from April 7. The studio has also confirmed that the El-Dorado token will be available in limited numbers and is likely to be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Again, the whole concept is likely to be an interesting aspect to the fans of the KGF franchise. On top of that, users with the El-Dorado token are also said to get invites to attend physical events related to the upcoming KFG: Chapter 2, which is said to release on April 14.

