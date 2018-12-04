ENGLISH

Lenovo introduces its ThinkShield solution to keep businesses secure

Lenovo brings an end-to-end approach to safeguard business devices.

    Lenovo, at an event in Delhi, launched ThinkShield - an end to end approach to securing business devices, data, online presence and identity throughout their lifecycle.

    ThinkShield is basically a suite that claims to offer physical endpoint protection to a trusted supplier program and transparent supply chain management. It comes with features that are incorporated to deep levels to provide a high level of security for businesses.

    The company has partnered with Bufferzone, Coronet, and Absolute to empower IT administrators and end users to secure their identity and data while being online. To get these ThinkShield solutions, users need to have Lenovo ThinkPads, ThinkCenteres, and ThinkStations that were launched in April 2018, and beyond.

    The new suite features ThinkPad Privacy Guard security screens and industry-first webcam shutters. The company's strategic partnership with Intel has enabled them to align with the Intel Transparent Supply Chain, which allows customers to locate the source of each component of their new system.

    A founding member of FIDO, Lenovo also offers the industry's first and only FIDO certified authenticators-plus match-on-chip fingerprint technology-to give companies safer, easier ways to protect their employees' identities.

    The integration with Intel Authenticate offers high security and flexibility with up to 7 authentication factors. Its BIOS-based Smart USB protection allows IT professionals to configure USB ports to respond only to keyboards and pointing devices, keeping employees' PCs safer.

    For users' online security, Lenovo's WiFi Security, in collaboration with Coronet, notifies users and detect threats when they are about to connect to unsafe wireless networks. The system uses the BUFFERZONE technology that isolates online threats before the whole organization falls prey to malware.

    Rohit Midha, Director, Commercial Named Accounts, Lenovo India, says, "While Indian enterprises and SMEs are installing ThinkPads, ThinkCentres, and ThinkStations at their workplace, we wish to empower them for a smarter and more efficient workplace through Intelligent Transformation. With more than 75% organizations experiencing phishing attacks in today's hyper-connected world, we are dedicated to securing employee device lifecycle, data, identity, and their online presence. We are continuously improving ThinkShield via our in-house R&D innovation, secure processes and deeper partnerships to foster innovations that are changing businesses today."

    Read More About: lenovo malware cybersecurity
    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 14:47 [IST]
