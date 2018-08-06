LG wants its ThinQ on every future product

LG announced the Deep ThinQ platform last year to add AI capabilities to its smartphones. The company is now planning to offer a singular artificial intelligence ecosystem for smartphones, TVs, and refrigerators to air conditioners, speakers, and robots.

In a recent interview with VentureBeat, LG Chief Technology Officer I.P. Park said that the company is amid a global AI push aiming to bring its latest tech to a wide variety of products and services. Markets in the US, Canada, Europe, Japan, China, and India are on the company's priority list.

The ThinQ platform was always intended to be a comprehensive solution portraying how AI can benefit consumer electronics and related segments. The company is "happy to offer an external partner solution" in any case when doing so is more beneficial to consumers than going with a first-party alternative, the CTO said, concluding that "the world is too complex and too diverse for any one company to tackle."

The ThinQ initiative is presently relying on the research from the company's AI labs in South Korea and Canada. The program aims to combine LG's existing and future advancements in voice recognition, machine vision, natural language processing, and services.

Besides, the company also has big plans for its upcoming products. According to a new report, LG is working on placing five cameras on the V40. If it's true, it would be the first device to come with five cameras.

The report suggests that the phone will feature dual front cameras, where one sensor or both will support face unlock. It could also use the 3D facial mapping technology. The rear panel will have a triple camera setup comprising a wide angle lens, ultra-wide lens. The report doesn't confirm what the third sensor would be used for. By comparison, the three cameras on the back of the Huawei P20 Pro include an RGB sensor, a monochrome sensor, and a telephoto lens.

Android Police claims that the LG V40 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, and will come with a Quad DAC for audio. It will also have a dedicated button for Google Assistant alongside a notch that can be disabled. The report didn't have any information about the pricing of the V40.