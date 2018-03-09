Microsoft and Apollo Hospitals to use AI for early detection of cardiac diseases

Microsoft has joined hands with Apollo hospitals to create an AI-focused network in cardiology. The partnership between Microsoft and Apollo will work to develop and deploy new machine learning models to predict patient risk for heart disease and assists doctors on treatment plans. The AI Network for Healthcare, which is part of Microsoft's Healthcare NExT initiative, is aimed at accelerating healthcare innovation through AI and cloud computing.

The tech giant announced the expansion of the Microsoft Intelligent Network for eyecare (MINE), now AI Network for Healthcare at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) annual conference and exhibition in Las Vegas, NV.

A team from Microsoft and Apollo Hospital is already working on an AI-powered Cardio API (application program interface) platform.

ALSO READ: Microsoft aims to make your Android lock screen informative with its new app

Microsoft said that AI Network for healthcare aims to democratize artificial intelligence by empowering healthcare providers with faster, intuitive and predictable solutions and reducing the disease burden. The partnership between the duo brings together Microsoft's learnings in artificial intelligence and machine learning areas and Apollo's experience and expertise in cardiology.

Microsoft also mentioned that its systems of intelligence can change the lives of patients and the work of medical practitioners enabling accessible healthcare to all.

Commenting on the partnership, said Anil Bhansali, Corporate Vice President, Cloud & Enterprise, Managing Director, Microsoft India (R&D) Private Limited said, "Over the last two years we have been working with a dynamic partner ecosystem of local, regional and global organisations to bring the power of AI to Healthcare. We started with eyecare - and today we are expanding into cardiac care. We have been working with our customers and partners within the healthcare sector to create AI models that can help provide doctors and health care providers insights in their treatment plans. Our partnership with Apollo Hospitals will be a major step in the journey towards providing accessible healthcare to everyone."

ALSO READ: Microsoft AI and Deep Neural Networks to boost real-time language translation in Indian languages

Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals said, "This collaboration marks a paradigm shift for patients and the management of non-communicable diseases the world over. Cardiac disease is amongst India's leading causes of mortality and morbidity, which is exacting a toll on the health and well-being of our citizens. Given our large clinical database and significant pool of clinical talent, this partnership will help impact the global burden of cardiac disease".

At HIMSS, Microsoft also announced several other projects in the Healthcare space. The other projects include Microsoft Genomics, Project InnerEye, Health Bot, etc.