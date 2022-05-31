ENGLISH

    Microsoft Edge Lets You Share Files Across Devices; Enough To make You Ditch Chrome?

    By
    |

    Microsoft Edge will get a new feature that will make sharing files and notes easier. Microsoft Edge's new feature, Drop, will work across devices that have Edge installed. So, if you have multiple devices, you can simply 'drop' files to access them on other devices.

     
    Microsoft Edge Lets You Share Files Across Devices With Drop
    source  

    Microsoft Edge Gets Drop Feature

    The new Drop feature for Microsoft Edge is still in development, as spotted by Neowin. From the looks of it, Drop is more than a simple file-sending/receiving feature. The screenshots reveal users can send texts, files, media, and so on via Drop, using it as cloud storage for your things.

    The Microsoft Edge Drop feature could also double as cloud storage as the screenshot reveals how much storage is available on the OneDrive account. This also means that the files sent via Drop will count towards your storage plan. That said, it looks like Microsoft Edge Drop is more convenient to use than OneDrive for simple sharing and receiving.

    Microsoft Edge Drop Vs Google Chrome

    The new Microsoft Edge Drop feature seems handy to use, which is also a feature that isn't available on other browsers like Chrome. Presently, you can simply share a link on your Chrome browser to other devices linked via the same Google account.

    Microsoft Edge Lets You Share Files Across Devices With Drop
    source  

    A feature to share files and other media from your browser isn't available on Google Chrome or other browsers yet. This might also give Microsoft Edge an edge over others!

    How To Use Microsoft Edge Drop?

    Presently, the Microsoft Edge Drop feature is available for Microsoft Edge Insiders. They need to be running the latest version that's available on the Canary channel. Yet, you might not be able to see the update as it looks to be part of a controlled rollout.

     

    If you wish to try or use the new Microsoft Edge Drop feature, first download the latest version of the Canary version. Next, check if the Drop feature is available for you. If yes, you can enable it by selecting the three-dotted menu > Settings > Appearance. You'll find the Drop feature there > select Enable here to use the new feature.

    Comments
    microsoft internet chrome browser news
    Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 12:18 [IST]
