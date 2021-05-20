Microsoft Retires Internet Explorer After 25 Long Years Of Service News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Web browsers have come a long way, from the iconic Internet Explorer on bulky computers to super-fast browsers like Chrome and Safari. After serving netizens for more than 25 years, Microsoft is all set to pull the plug on the Internet Explorer. Technically, the Internet Explorer will come to an end on June 15, 2022, giving users ample time to shift to another browser.

Internet Explorer To Retire

Microsoft has shifted its focus to Edge for a while, bringing with it several upgrades and faster performance. Even before the launch of Edge, Internet Explorer's popularity has largely been diminished for years now. Yet, the browser had managed to hang on for several years despite faster browsers, until now.

"The Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10," an official statement by Sean Lyndersay, a Microsoft Edge program manager said. A few years back, Lyndersay had introduced Microsoft Edge along with Windows 10 as the future of Internet Explorer.

In addition, Microsoft has also confirmed that the Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) of Windows 10 will continue to include Internet Explorer for the entire next year. That said, the consumer versions of the Internet Explorer will end next year. From the looks of it, new PCs sunning Windows might not get Internet Explorer bundled with it as Edge will continue replacing it.

"IE mode support follows the lifecycle of Windows client, Server, and IoT releases at least through 2029. Additionally, Microsoft will give one year of notice before retiring the IE mode experience when the time comes," the official statement states.

Internet Explorer: A Nostalgic Familiarity

Most of us can recall our experience with the Internet Explorer, with its familiar icon of a blue-colored E with a yellow twirl around it. As one of the earliest browsers, nearly everyone in the 90s to the early 2000s would have used this iconic browser, at least until faster browsers like Mozilla Firefox appeared.

Of course, Microsoft introduced Edge, allowing users to transit from the age-old Explorer to a much-faster browser with Bing search engine, but its popularity had faded. As the Internet Explorer comes to an end, the browser will only remain part of yesteryear's history.

Best Mobiles in India