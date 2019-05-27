ENGLISH

    Mobile speeds remain sluggish in India, ranks 121: Ookla

    Ookla has announced first-of-its-kind Ookla 5G Map, a tool which tracks 5G rollout in cities across the globe.

    By
    |

    According to a new by Ookla Speedtest Global Index, India's rank has remained at 68th position in fixed broadband speeds globally and has decreased in the ranking to 121 in mobile speeds.

    Mobile speeds remain sluggish in India, ranks 121: Ookla

     

    While India has maintained its position in fixed broadband with average download speeds of 29.25 Mbps, however, the country has witnessed a dip in mobile speeds with an average download speed of 10.71 Mbps.

    In December 2018, India spotted 67th rank for fixed broadband speeds and 109th for mobile internet speeds, globally.

    "Networks are extremely complex entities whose performance is impacted by everything from the quality of physical infrastructure to the geographical regions they are placed. India has unique challenges due to both the country's large geographic size and population. The number of people using a network at a given time is one of the biggest factors for network congestion and slow down. Overall, we believe they are doing an admirable job given the complexities of the market," Ookla Co-founder and General Manager Doug Suttles said.

    Meanwhile, Ookla has announced first-of-its-kind Ookla 5G Map, a tool which tracks 5G rollout in cities across the globe.

    Users can get the more detailed information including city name, a list of operators who have rolled out 5G, and the status of the 5G network in the area by clicking on an individual pin that appears on the Ookla 5G Map.

    The status on the map is divided into two types of availability: limited and commercial. Limited availability is when a 5G network is present but devices are limited to select users. Commercial availability refers to a 5G network where any consumer can purchase a device for use on this network.

    The company has also identified 303 5G deployments around the world at the time of launch, provided by 20 operators in 294 cities. Currently, no limited or commercial deployments have been identified in India. Switzerland leads as the country with the most current 5G deployments in 217 cities, each with commercial availability.

    Monday, May 27, 2019, 15:14 [IST]
