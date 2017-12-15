‘How to link Aadhaar card with PAN card’ was most searched on Google in 2017

2017 is almost coming to an end and there are several reports those reveal the top search terms and queries in different categories in India.

The search engine giant Google has revealed the top trending search queries for the whole year. In the 'How to' section, it looks like two major questions have been searched by many people. Well, the one that has been made millions of Indians go crazy and hit the web is 'How to link Aadhaar card with PAN card'. This search query has been followed by the none other than 'How to book Jio Phone'. Trailing behind this is the search query 'How to buy bitcoin in India'.

Undoubtedly, with the mandatory requirement for the linking of Aadhaar card with many aspects such as bank account, PAN card and mobile number, many have been rushing towards getting the work done within the deadline. Apparently, it does not come as a big surprise if they have to take to the internet to search for the procedure to do the same.

Talking about the Reliance JioPhone, this is the first 4G VoLTE feature phone to be launched in the country. Also, given its effective price tag and the fact that it is a feature phone, the device is capable of executing voice commands. In the first batch of bookings that debuted on August 24, the JioPhone witnessed over six million bookings and created a record for the same.

It goes without saying that with such a huge number of bookings, many interested consumers took to the internet to learn how to carry on with the booking of the JioPhone, how to check the status of the booking, etc.

Notably, the major attraction is that the JioPhone is effectively priced at Rs. 0. The buyers have to pay a security deposit amount of Rs. 1,500 after three years but the same is refundable on select terms and conditions such as recharging for a minimum of Rs. 1,500 per year for three years. Of this, Rs. 500 was supposed to be paid at the time of the pre-booking and the rest of the Rs. 1,000 was to be paid during the delivery of the device.