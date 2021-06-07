MTNL Revises Broadband Plans; Offering Data Up To 4,000GB News oi-Priyanka Dua

MTNL has come up with new offers for its broadband users. The telecom operator has announced more data benefits for internet users. Earlier, the operator used to offer less fair-usage-policy (FUP) with its internet plans, which forced its users to choose other brands such as JioFibre, Bharat Fibre, and Airtel Xstream Fibre.

However, MTNL has increased the FUP data with its internet plans in Mumbai. So, let's have a look at the MTNL internet plans, which come with increased FUP.

MTNL Broadband Plans With Increased FUP: Details

These packs are available at Rs. 600, Rs. 800, Rs. 1,000, Rs. 1,200, Rs. 1,500, and Rs. 2,000. These packs offer 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps speed respectively. The first pack of Rs. 600 ships 50 Mbps speed, 600GB of data, 150 free calls, and 2 Mbps speed after the data consumption. Earlier, this pack used to offer 150GB of data.

Surprisingly, Rs. 600 plan also ships 100 Mbps speed, 500GB of data, free calls, and post FUP speed. Notably, this pack used to provide 130GB of data earlier.

Then, another pack of Rs. 800 also provides two speeds, i.e, 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps. The 50 Mbps plan now offers 1,000GB of data and 900GB of data with 100 Mbps speed. The company also added 200 calls; however, the reduction will be the same.

The Rs. 1,000 plan ships 1,500GB of data with 50 Mbps speed and 1,400GB of data with 100 Mbps speed. In addition, users get 300 calls for calling and 2 Mbps speed after FUP.

MTNL High-End Internet Plans

Then, there are three plans, where users have to pay Rs. 1,200, Rs. 1,500, and Rs. 2,000. The Rs. 1,200 also ships 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps speed, where the user will now get 2,000GB of data and 1,900GB of data.

It includes 500 minutes for calling from the company; however, the speed will be decreased after the FUP. The Rs. 1,500 plan provides 2,800GB of data and 2,700GB of data, but the calling benefits remain the same.

Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 2,000 per month, where now the user gets 4,000GB of data and 3900GB of data with the 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps speed. There will be no limitations on the calling.

It seems that MTNL is also trying its best to retain its customers in the country. It is worth noting that MTNL is quite behind private telecom operators to offer and revised their internet plans.

But, providing 4,000GB of data is higher than JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fibre, and others, so this seems a good initiative by the company to attract users of private players.

