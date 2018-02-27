MWC 2018: Facebook to upgrade existing networks to connect more people in future

Facebook wants to expand its reach to remote areas of world where internet connectivity is still not available or is just too bad to support a stable connection. In this bid to bring more people online, the social networking giant has unveiled some new initiatives at the ongoing MWC 2018.

As per reports, Facebook is planning to upgrade existing networks for the future and plans to build new networks in under-connected regions and leverage new technologies to make this world more connected. The list of Facebook's new initiatives include partnerships to support Terragraph, which is a millimeter-wave, multi-node wireless backhaul system optimized to bring high-speed internet connectivity to dense urban areas.

As per IANS, Facebook has mentioned that the new technology will be deployed for field trials in two locations serving customer traffic. However, a report published on Lightreading.com states that Facebook has completed the initial engineering validation of Terragraph technology, and is excited to enter the next phase of development by learning with partners in the field. Terragraph will be deployed into field trials in two locations serving customer traffic.

Facebook is also announcing new partner trials for OpenCellular, a low-power base station optimized for rural and traditionally underdeveloped regions of the world. The company is carrying a joint trial with BT, Nokia and Cavium to demonstrate interoperability between the OpenCellular platform and the Nokia community hosted network, enabling cloud-based remote auto-connection, configuration and monitoring of the Open Cellular base station.

Besides, the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) launched in 2016 by Facebook and a number of industry partners to bring more people online is said to have grown to more than 500 companies and is announcing new progress from project groups.

Over the past few years, Facebook has shown a keen interest in bringing the unconnected online. Facebook recently posted that Global connectivity has increased 8.3%, and more people are connected than ever before. While this progress is encouraging, we are still far from achieving full internet inclusivity. Facebook also notified that fixed-line internet access is too expensive or inaccessible - that's why mobile services are critical.

Facebook also mentioned that the company remains committed to work closely with the telecommunications ecosystem to help connect the 3.8 billion people who are not yet online and improve the experiences of those already connected. Facebook also said that Governments can help on the supply side, enabling new technologies and networks, and on the demand side, helping foster and develop e-government, public health, and education applications.