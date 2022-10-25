Just In
- 54 min ago Vivo Releases Android 13 Roadmap: Cheaper Devices To Get It In 2023
- 59 min ago Android 12L Stable Update Is Here: Will The OS Grow Beyond Microsoft Duo Series?
- 1 hr ago Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Track Edition Renders Leaked; Can It Take On Realme 10 Lineup?
- 1 hr ago WhatsApp Faces Major Outage In India: Users Unable To Send or Receive Messages
Don't Miss
- News Coimbatore blast: Rapid Action Force deployed as TN BJP calls it 'suicide attack'
- Sports 'I am not retired, chances of return are very high,' claims Serena Williams
- Finance Buy This Mid Cap Stock, Trading Near 52-Week Low, For 23% Return, 9.75 Dividend
- Movies On Soni Razdan’s Birthday, Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Pic With Her Mom From Her Baby Shower
- Automobiles Top 10 Hatchbacks In September 2022 - One Model Clocks More Than 1000% YoY Growth
- Education 419 vacancies for Material Assistant in the Army Ordnance Corps: Full details below
- Travel San Francisco, A Wonderful City! - Review Of California
- Lifestyle Hailey Bieber's Viral Skincare Smoothie: Here's How You Can Make It And Its Benefits For Your Skin
NASA Putting Together A Team To Investigate Unexplained UFO Sightings
UFO sightings are among the most intriguing yet unexplained mysteries on Earth. NASA has announced it is assembling a team of 16 experts who will investigate the reports of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) or as the US government likes to call it -- unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs). The authorities will soon be initiating a nine-month independent study.
A Team Of Seasoned Experts
The team will have experts like retired astronaut Scott Kelly, who has spent 520 days in orbit over the course of four different space missions. The announcement brings the space agency one step closer to its promise of studying public reports of UFO sightings, including sightings reported by US Navy pilots.
"Exploring the unknown in space and the atmosphere is at the heart of who we are at NASA," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA.
"Understanding the data we have surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena is critical to helping us draw scientific conclusions about what is happening in our skies," Zurbuchen added.
Big Task For The Experts
The team members have a huge task ahead of them, as they will have to study the sheer amount of data gathered over the years. They will try to look for ways to shed light on UAPs by analyzing the data provided by civilian government entities and commercial data.
"The team will identify how data gathered by civilian government entities, commercial data, and data from other sources can potentially be analyzed to shed light on UAPs," the statement reads. "It will then recommend a roadmap for potential UAP data analysis by the agency going forward."
"Data is the language of scientists and makes the unexplainable, explainable," Zurbuchen added.
We Might Not Be Alone
At the first-ever public congressional hearing on UFO sightings, the escalating number of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) was discussed and top defense officials expressed concerns that such unexplained aerial phenomenon could be a threat to the nation’s security.
"I am pleased to chair the first open Intelligence Committee hearing on these events. It will give the American people an opportunity to learn what there is to know about these incidents," said Chairman Carson.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
29,999
-
7,999
-
8,999
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
48,030
-
29,616
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470