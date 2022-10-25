NASA Putting Together A Team To Investigate Unexplained UFO Sightings News oi -Vishal Kawadkar

UFO sightings are among the most intriguing yet unexplained mysteries on Earth. NASA has announced it is assembling a team of 16 experts who will investigate the reports of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) or as the US government likes to call it -- unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs). The authorities will soon be initiating a nine-month independent study.

A Team Of Seasoned Experts

The team will have experts like retired astronaut Scott Kelly, who has spent 520 days in orbit over the course of four different space missions. The announcement brings the space agency one step closer to its promise of studying public reports of UFO sightings, including sightings reported by US Navy pilots.

"Exploring the unknown in space and the atmosphere is at the heart of who we are at NASA," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA.

"Understanding the data we have surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena is critical to helping us draw scientific conclusions about what is happening in our skies," Zurbuchen added.

Big Task For The Experts

The team members have a huge task ahead of them, as they will have to study the sheer amount of data gathered over the years. They will try to look for ways to shed light on UAPs by analyzing the data provided by civilian government entities and commercial data.

"The team will identify how data gathered by civilian government entities, commercial data, and data from other sources can potentially be analyzed to shed light on UAPs," the statement reads. "It will then recommend a roadmap for potential UAP data analysis by the agency going forward."

"Data is the language of scientists and makes the unexplainable, explainable," Zurbuchen added.

We Might Not Be Alone

At the first-ever public congressional hearing on UFO sightings, the escalating number of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) was discussed and top defense officials expressed concerns that such unexplained aerial phenomenon could be a threat to the nation’s security.

"I am pleased to chair the first open Intelligence Committee hearing on these events. It will give the American people an opportunity to learn what there is to know about these incidents," said Chairman Carson.

