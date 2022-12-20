NASA Puts SWOT Fresh Water Observation Satellite Into Orbit

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA has launched its maiden mission to survey freshwater systems. The Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) mission took off from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on December 16. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket propelled the SWOT spacecraft into orbit.

With the new mission, NASA aims to observe the oceans and freshwater systems, including rivers and lakes. SWOT will be the first-ever mission to do so from space. The mission intends to understand water flow between these systems and the ocean to determine water depth. It will enable researchers to understand the flow of water across Earth.

Understanding Water’s Flow Across The Planet

Understanding water flow across the planet will help researchers learn the effects of climate change and monitor it more precisely.

“Warming seas, extreme weather, more severe wildfires – these are only some of the consequences humanity is facing due to climate change,” said Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator. “The climate crisis requires an all-hands-on-deck approach, and SWOT is the realization of a long-standing international partnership that will ultimately better equip communities so that they can face these challenges.”

SWOT mission is capable of surveying over 90% of our planet’s surface freshwater systems. It will cover the global at least once every three weeks.

Tech Behind The SWOT Mission

SWOT will leverage a radar-based instrument named a Ka-band radar interferometer (KaRIn) to observe vast areas of Earth’s surface at once. Observing large areas in great detail will enable researchers to monitor freshwater systems accurately.

“We’re eager to see SWOT in action,” said Karen St. Germain, NASA Earth Science Division director. “This satellite embodies how we are improving life on Earth through science and technological innovations. The data that innovation will provide is essential to better understanding how Earth’s air, water, and ecosystems interact – and how people can thrive on our changing planet.”

Besides, NASA engineers are working hard to reestablish contact with one of the eight spacecraft of its Cyclone Global Navigation Satellite System (CYGNSS) constellation, a group of satellites that monitor hurricanes. The FM06 satellite last sent data on November 26.

