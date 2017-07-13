Netflix ISP Data: Spectranet secures second position

Spectranet, broadband service provider today announced that it has been ranked as the second fastest FTTH provider by Netflix.

The company said that "They have been ranked number two in the overall ISP rankings basis their primetime performance on Netflix, world's leading internet television network with over 83 million members in over 190 countries."

Udit Mehrotra, CEO, Spectranet said, "As we are trending upwards every month since the inception of this ranking in India, we are proud to be the fastest FFTH provider in the ranking and we are looking forward to attaining the fastest ISP ranking in the near future."

He said, "We have already been the fastest fiber based internet service provider basis our performance in the month of September to December 2016. This has been made possible by our sustained efforts to deliver innovative and disruptive services to our customers at amazingly affordable price.

Udit added that" Being the only ISP with 100 percent fiber network we believe that we can advance the lives of people in urban India by creating and delivering the best Internet services which has become a basic necessity for people in this era of Third Age of Connectivity'.

However, according to the data released, 7 Star Digital has the best internet speed in the country and India's largest telecom provider Bharti Airtel has managed to secure the third position.

Netflix ranks performances of prominent ISPs across the globe for their 'Prime Time Netflix performance' and the ratings for ISPs in India were introduced first in the month of May 16.