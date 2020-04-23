Netgear Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi Router Digital Home Solutions: Price, Specifications And Features News oi-Rohit Arora

Netgear has announced new Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi Router solutions for digital home requirements. The Mesh system consists of a router and one or more satellites which as per the company is suitable to cover the surface area of up to 200sqm. Starting at Rs. 11,000, the new Mesh Wi-Fi system is aimed at IT workforce bound to work from home with effective coverage and secure network requirements.

The Orbi Mesh setup consists of diminutive cube-like base router and satellites with a diamond-like pattern on top. The new Mesh system comes in two modules; RBK12 which provides reliable coverage of up to 120 square meters and RBK13 which provides coverage of upto 200 square meters. The main router and the satellites form a square about 5 cm square and weigh around 250g.

Compatible with all Internet Service Providers (ISPs), the Mesh setup offers a combined speed up to 1.2 Gbps and can be managed through the Orbi App available from iOS, Android desktops, smartphones and tablets. The routers in the setup have two internal antennas that support band-steering, so you can switch automatically between 2.4 and 5GHz.

As far as ports are concerned, the setup features two Gigabit Ethernet ports (1 WAN + 1 LAN) on the router. As the latest Netgear mesh setup is built for digital home setup, the system gets support for voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Interestingly, the guest Wi-Fi network in the system allows friends and family to access the internet without sharing your personal network password. This is a neat solution for users who don't want to share the personal network credentials with guest users.

As far as security is concerned, the Orbi Mesh system comes integrated with the parental control Circle with Disney. The security protocol provides an easy-to-use setup for families to manage the content and online time of their children on any connected device.

Additionally, the RBK12 and RBK13 are also protected by Netgear Armor by Bitdefender, a security system that is touted to offer guaranteed protection from viruses, malware, stolen passwords, identity theft, and hacker attack, of all devices connected to the network. The security systems can be activated directly from the Orbi App on a Smartphone or Desktop.

Pricing and Availability

The Netgear Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System is available through authorized Netgear partners and other resellers channels, e-commerce sites, and major retailers. The RBK12 Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System- AC1200 is priced at Rs. 11,000 and includes a Wi-Fi router (RBR10) and a satellite (RBS10) to provide reliable coverage of up to 120 square meters. The RBK13 Orbi Mesh WiFi System- AC1200 is priced at Rs. 16,000. It includes a Wi-Fi router (RBR10) and two satellites (RBS10) to provide reliable coverage of up to 200 square meters.

