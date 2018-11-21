New Bixby assistant coming to Samsung's foldable smartphone

Samsung has provided a new piece of information regarding its upcoming Bixby overhaul at its November 20 Bixby Developer Day, in Seoul, Korea. According to The Investor, Boxby will make its first appearance with the company's first foldable smartphone - the Galaxy F.

The statements were made by Samsung AI division head Eui-Suk Chung. He also said that Samsung isn't sure what the name of the latest Bixby version would be. Chung also noted that AI has taken "baby steps" and the bigger changes will be seen over the next decade.

Samsung has already been poised to make AI advancements and come in line with already dominant Google Assistant ad Amazon Alexa. The company recently opened Bixby to work with all the installed apps.

Moreover, it has also provided support for other developers to take part in Bixby projects and bringing all of its AI efforts for the smart assistant. However, we can expect numerous changes with the new Bixby that will help the company match the innovation of the handset it is now expected to come with.

If the company manages to dominate the AI market in the coming days, there will be more changes to the Bixby platform ahead. The move of opening Bixby to developers is to make the voice assistant more competent to its rivals such as Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Siri.

The new skills will let Bixby do things what we've seen on Alexa like playing music, games, or make reservations for a table at a restaurant, and much more. Although Bixby has a lot to catch up in terms of adoption, the fact that Samsung sells over 500 million products every year, ranging from phones to other electronic goods, which would prove to be good for its assistant.

If these devices are integrated with Bixby, which the company plans to do by 2020, it will amplify the adoption of the smart assistant and bring it in direct competition with other assistants.