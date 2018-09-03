ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

New research will make the smartphone GPS more precise and accurate

By:

Related Articles

    University of Otago, New Zealand, in collaboration with Curtin University, Australia have managed to improve the accuracy of the GPS significantly. You might have noticed that your smartphone's GPS isn't all that accurate. Well, that's about to change.

    New research will make the smartphone GPS more precise and accurate

    By bringing together the signals from four different Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSSs), Otago's Dr. Robert Odolinski and Curtin University colleague Prof Peter Teunissen, showed how to achieve (cm)-level precise positioning on a smartphone.

    "It's all down to the mathematics we applied to make the most of the relatively low-cost technology smartphones use to receive GNSS signals, combining data from American, Chinese, Japanese, and European GNSS. We believe this new capability will revolutionize applications that require cm-level positioning," Dr. Odolinski says.
    He believes that in order to understand the latest technology, a look back at the historical scientific context is needed.

    "For decades, construction, engineering, cadastral surveying and earthquake monitoring have relied on high-cost, 'dual-frequency', GPS positioning to obtain centimeter-level location information. The challenge is that GPS signals, traveling from Earth-orbiting satellites to receivers on the ground, are disrupted along the way, and this generates errors and limited precision. The traditional solution is to combine GPS signals sent at two different frequencies to improve the positions, but the antennas and receivers required have been expensive, far beyond the reach of many who would benefit from the technology," says Dr. Odolinski.

    The new technology uses one of the two frequencies but collects data from more satellites for what is called a "multi-constellation" GNSS solution. The extra data comes in handy for improving the positions without extra cost. The technology can be used for smartphones too. 

    "This significant reduction in costs when using smartphones can increase the number of receivers that can be deployed, which will revolutionize a range of disciplines requiring centimeter-level positioning, including precise car navigation, surveying, and geophysics (deformation monitoring), to name a few."

    Read More About: gps smartphones news
    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 17:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue