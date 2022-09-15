Nike’s Latest Move Is Every Sneakerhead’s Dream Come True News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

We all know how careful sneakerheads are with their pair of kicks. Well, to make sneakers last more than usual, Nike has appointed a robot at service called BILL or Bot Initiated Longevity Lab. BILL, is basically a brush-laden contraption built to clean Nike sneakers and make them appear new again.

Currently, BILL’s abode is Nike’s flagship store in London, where it’s offering a free service to Nike customers. The service also includes fixing minor damage, but that might be done by the human staff. However, BILL’s magic touch won’t be available for just any Nike footwear. The robot is only “brushing” shoulders with Air Force 1s, Air Jordan 1s, Space Hippie 01s, and Nike Dunks.

How Will BILL Clean Your Air Jordans?

According to Nike, once a shoe is loaded into the robot’s arm, it first creates a 3D digital model of it. This enables BILL to highlight targeted cleaning areas on the footwear’s sidewalls, upper side, and outsole. Customers can manually select areas they want to get repaired.

Once done, BILL deploys its several brushes and other tools to work its magic, a process that takes around 45 minutes. In the meantime, Nike staff will add new liners and laces that are made using recycled materials.

“The thing is, maintaining old product is deeply personal,” said Noah Murphy-Reinhertz, Nike executive. “People will go to great lengths to care for their favorite shoes. Repairing a product is a way to extend our memory with a product. We see BILL as a tool for being able to do that. Robots can do things that are tough to do by hand, but when we used robotics as part of a recycling technology, we still want the service to be personal.”

A Work In Progress

The Nike executive also said that the robot’s deployment is a pilot program that might provide the sneaker giant with some useful insights for its plans to include sustainable services.

BILL also aligns with Nike’s green service including Nike Refurbished, which breathes new life into eligible products by refurbishing slightly defective sneakers. The robot also complements Nike Recycling and Donation, which urges customers to donate their old Nike sports gear so their parts can come in handy in some or the other way.

