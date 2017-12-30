No more negative reviews about past job on Google: Company issues new policies to ban such reviews

So you have resigned from your job and now you want to post some reviews on Google about your experience with your former company or provide some details for interested candidates. Well, you might just have to be careful in doing do so. Google has now updated its review policies.

According to the new guidelines that have been set up, people will now be banned from reviewing their former place of work negatively on Google's business tool.

The move comes as the company wants to make more accurate reviews and that people have the right information on Google My Business - a tool behind the rating that appears on-screen when you carry out a search for a business using the search engine or its maps functions.

"Maps user-contributed content is most valuable when it is honest and unbiased posting negative content about a current or former employment experience" is not allowed, The Independent quoted the company as saying.

Previously, former employees were free to post any kind of review of places they used to work at. Google said that it considers this practice to be a "conflict of interest".

The tech giant has further stated that posting negative reviews about former employers has the potential to damage a company's reputation in the eyes of an actual customer and were difficult to remove.

Now companies will also be able to directly contact Google and ask them to remove any reviews they consider to be unfair, which in turn could improve the ratings of businesses helping users get unbiased information.

Further, Google has also stated that it is also using automated spam detection measures to remove reviews that are probably spam. Although legitimate reviews are sometimes inappropriately removed, these spam prevention measures are set to help improve people's experiences on Google by ensuring that the reviews they see are authentic, relevant, and useful.

So what do you think of the new policies? Do let us know in the comments.