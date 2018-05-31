OneAssist launches Homeserv home appliance protection service

OneAssist, India's assistance and protection company has announced its foray into Home Appliances, with the launch of 'HomeServ'. This is India's first comprehensive plan for protection of all home appliance which offers a one-stop-solution across all brands - whether old or new.

Consumer research into their anxieties led to the insight that most people today own multiple appliances across different brands and different aging without having a single point of contact to keep them all functional throughout the year. Service experiences vary across locations with the homeowner being dependent on unqualified technicians in a primarily unorganized segment.

HomeServ provides the customer a comprehensive solution by covering all key home appliances including ACs, TVs, Refrigerators and Washing Machines amongst others, even up to 10 years old. The cashless service protects all your appliances in one annual plan. The starting plan protects up to 4 appliances against damages, breakdowns and any malfunctions for just Rs 4,999 per year.

Key features:

Unlimited repairs during membership period

Protection against breakdown, damages and more

Garanteed repairs witho=in 10 days

Covers appliances up to 10 years old across all brands

Verified service experts

100 percent cashless service

Speaking about the launch, Gagan Maini, Co-Founder OneAssist, "We are extremely excited to launch HomeServ and offer our core proposition of being a One-Stop assistance and protection solution across Wallets, Smartphones, Gadgets and now Home Appliances. For HomeServ, we adopted a technology first approach to give the control of all the home appliances at the touch of a button to their owner - the customer. We look forward to delivering great service at extremely compelling price points.

'HomeServ' offers Assistance and protection for Appliances on which consumers are most dependent on. The service covers daily essential appliances like panel televisions, air conditioners, washing machines, microwave ovens, refrigerators, OTG, air purifiers, water purifiers, air coolers, dryers, dishwashers, food processors, geysers, kitchen chimneys and vacuum cleaners and covers appliances even up to 10 years old.

The cashless service provides a single stop solution to the customers through the OneAssist app and ensures that only verified and qualified experts attend to the user while guaranteeing a resolution within 10 days. 'HomeServ' allows customers to eliminate all the hassles in getting their appliances fixed while claiming to offer quality service at an affordable price-point.