OneWeb Receives Approval From DoT; Might Start Its Services By May 2022 News oi-Priyanka Dua

OneWeb has reportedly got a license from the Department of Telecommunication, which means OneWeb is allowed to offer its internet services in the country. Notably, OneWeb is expected to start its services by May 2022 and can continue for 20 years.

The license has been given for 20 years and is likely to introduce its services in India by May 2022, report CNBC-Awaaz. For the unaware, the OneWeb is owned by Bharti Global and UK Government. It is a satellite communications company and plans to give tough competition to Project Kuiper and Starlink.

OneWeb Might Operate On A B2B Model

Notably, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Mittal recently announced that OneWeb will operate via Business to Business model in the country. The company will offer its services in remote areas, shipping agencies, railways, forest departments, and armed forces.

"We are in active discussions with Sasken, NSIL, and two to three new-age global tech companies to bring down the cost of using satellite access terminals in India...the objective is to lower the price of ESAs to around $500-600 from $1,000 now, and the price of DPAs to around $2,000-2,500 apiece from $5,000-6,000 today," Sunil Mittal said.

DCC Accepted TRAI Suggestions On VSAT

This development comes after Digital Communications Commission (DCC) has approved the TRAI decision to allow VSAT operators to offer services to telecom operators so that they can provide connectivity through mobile in remote areas.

"DCC has approved TRAI's recommendation, barring on the SUC (spectrum usage charge), which needs further deliberations. This will improve the ease of doing business, reduce capex requirements, allow better mobile services to consumers in areas where it will be difficult to fiberize," telecom secretary Anshu Prakash.

With this decision, telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea can offer services in rural areas, where connectivity is impossible. The telcos will use the services of VSAT license holders, such as Nelco, BSNL, and Hughes Communication.

It seems that other players will also get approval from the Department of Telecommunication, which is why we believe, that other companies will start following all norms and regulations made for the sector as this could be a new sector, where they can earn.

However, it is important to note that satellite internet players will offer their services, where mobile and fibre deployment is not possible. But, these services are expected to be costlier than any other medium of internet.

