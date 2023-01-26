Just In
OpenAI Testing ChatGPT Professional Plan; Subscription Could Cost $42
OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been sweeping headlines ever since it became available for public use, all thanks to its free-to-use approach. However, unrestricted free access to the chatbot could end soon as the company has announced its plans to monetize the service. OpenAI will soon be introducing a paid plan called “ChatGPT Professional,” which will be available for $42.
According to users who have early access to the paid version of the service, ChatGPT Professional provides users with faster responses, more reliable access, and early access to new features.
Here's how ChatGPT Pro works! A lot of users were asking me for proof, so I decided to make a video. pic.twitter.com/QYNn3pRnxI— Zahid Khawaja (@chillzaza_) January 21, 2023
Will ChatGPT Still Have A Free Option?
Thankfully, ChatGPT will continue to have a few-to-use option, which will be available “when demand is low.” It’s unclear what “low demand” actually means in this case, but if the descriptions of the two ChatGPT plans are correct, it could mean that the free service won’t be available during busy times of the day.
OpenAI is yet to confirm the news about a professional plan officially, leaving some users confused about the legitimacy of the alleged paid service. However, the recent opening of an official waitlist for a paid version of the chatbot hints that the release of ChatGPT Professional could be around the corner.
Not Everyone IS Impressed By The Move
While some businesses and users would be happy to pay $42 for the paid tier, most users from the official ChatGPT Discord server aren’t impressed by OpenAI’s move to monetize the platform. Some users were also disappointed by the $42 price tag of the service.
However, it’s imperative to note that this is just an early experimental program and the pricing could change before the service actually goes on the floor. OpenAI is yet to make paid pro access generally available currently. Therefore, it’s best to wait for an official announcement from OpenAI before we start saving for the paid version of the service.
