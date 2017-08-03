PAYBACK appoints Gautam Kaushik as the CEO for business operations in India

PAYBACK India announced that it has appointed Gautam Kaushik as the new Cheif Executive Officer (CEO) for its coalition loyalty program in the country.

PAYBACK is the largest multi-brand loyalty program in India which offers its members benefits through 50 partners including affiliate brands participating in the PAYBACK Network including American Express, ICICI Bank, HPCL, TripAdvisor, Big Bazaar and Food Bazaar etc. It has an extensive presence in online stores and also offers consumers a channel to shop for various products including cameras and smartphones on a discounted price.

PAYBACK app on Android and iOS allow users to check the points earned through shopping across its partner stores.

The newly appointed CEO, Gautam Kaushik will lead the company's operations in India taking care of all the critical business areas that include Business Planning and Development, Partner Management & Acquisitions and Customer Engagement.

Gautam Kaushik expressed his enthusiasm while mentioning the prospects of digitization, "It gives me immense pride in taking up this new responsibility at a time when the loyalty industry is at an inflection point with digitization playing a disruptive role in influencing business dynamics and consumer engagement. I am truly excited and at the same time committed to formulating new and diverse ideas that will lead to fulfilling the business objectives of our partners and create delightful experiences for our members."

Gautam Kaushik brings with him an elaborate portfolio and experience of working with one of the best multinational conglomerates. He has worked with American Express (AMEX) as Vice President (VP) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). His business strategies drove several potential acquisitions and partnerships impacting critical business growth for AMEX in India.