Pornhub Under Heat Again; Mastercard, Visa To Stop Payment Services
Pornhub is one of the largest online adult video platforms. It offers a vast library of professional and user-generated content. Recently, the website was under heat for hosting videos that featured underaged girls. A report via the New York Times detailed how the adult videos platform not just featured underage girls in porn videos but also did little to curb this menace. It seems that this platform will be taking heat going forward. Two of the popular payment merchandisers including Mastercard and Visa will be breaking ties with Pornhub.
Mastercard And Visa To Stop Payments For Pornhub
As per a report via Bloomberg, both Mastercard and Visa will be suspending the usage of their cards for payments on Pornhub. Users won't be able to buy the premium membership to this website using any of these cards. The primary reason remains the same, i.e, the website hosting porn videos of underage girls.
With the latest developments, Mastercard will be entirely stopping any payment transaction on Pornhub. Whereas, Visa is said to be conducting its own investigation and will be temporarily suspending its services and will now allow the card usage till then.
This is not the first time any merchandiser made this move of stopping payment access to this platform. Earlier, PayPal suspended its services and had stopped the payments citing some issues with the business.
Besides, Pornhub has been in the headlines for criticism over hosting content not suitable for users and also some illegal content. It comes as a sigh of relief for the masses with big brands like Mastercard and Visa stepping up and taking action for such websites.
