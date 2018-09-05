Qorvo and LEEDARSON launch Multi-Standard smart lighting solutions for IoT

Qorvo, a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, and LEEDARSON, a world-class lighting and IoT solutions company, have partnered to create a family of smart home lighting products that operate concurrently with Zigbee 3.0 and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.0 protocols - offering compatibility with the most popular IoT standards.

The first of these solutions is a new LEEDARSON smart light bulb and light switch that integrates Qorvo's QPG6095 system-on-chip (SoC), a multi-protocol/multi-channel smart home communications controller for ultra-low-power wireless applications.

This new, smart light bulb will be demonstrated at the LEEDARSON booth during the IFA Consumer Electronics Unlimited show (#IFA2018) in Berlin, Aug. 31 through Sept. 5 (Hall 6.2 Booth 130), and in the Qorvo booth at IBC 2018 (#IBC2018) in Amsterdam (Hall 1 A50) Sept. 14-18.

According to IDC, the market for smart home lighting products is expected to grow from $1 billion in 2017 to $3.5 billion in 2022, a compound annual growth rate of 26%.

The Qorvo QPG6095 SoC advances the state of smart home networking by supporting different connectivity standards, including IEEE 802.15.4, Zigbee 3.0, Thread and BLE 5.0, for sensors and actuators throughout the home. This enables easy integration of multi-protocol use cases in IoT smart home devices, supporting simultaneous interactions with a BLE-enabled smartphone and the Zigbee network.

The QPG6095 is BLE 5.0 and Zigbee 3.0 platform and product certified, and Zigbee certified for Touchlink, for lighting applications. It also provides Green Power energy efficiency, extended range and battery life, and robust interference mitigation.

Luke Lin, president of IoT for LEEDARSON, said, "Qorvo's QPG6095 allows us to develop solutions that support multiple IoT protocols, enabling new use cases and applications in the lighting market. Its Green Power feature enables coin cell battery operation, offering a longer battery life of 10 years for light switches and smart home sensors. This greatly reduces cost and time spent by users replacing batteries."

Cees Links, general manager of Qorvo's Wireless Connectivity business unit, said, "The QPG6095 is the only SoC to feature dynamic, multi-protocol support in an OS-independent, hardware-accelerated environment. It is a ready-to-use solution that helps OEMs reduce costs and development time, and enhance the speed at which they can respond to the changing needs of their customers. We are very pleased to be working with lighting and IoT innovator LEEDARSON to create new products for this fast-growing market."

Qorvo's Wireless Connectivity business is a leading developer of wireless semiconductor system solutions for connected devices and Wi-Fi integrated front-end solutions. It offers a broad range of advanced RF chips and software for smart home data communications and the IoT.