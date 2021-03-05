RailTel Introduces Prepaid Wi-Fi Services At 4000 Railway Stations In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

RailTel, which is providing telecom infrastructure to Indian Railways, has brought new services for passengers. The company has launched prepaid Wi-Fi services plans across 4000 railway stations in the country. The newly launched Wi-Fi services are expected to offer high-speed internet to all passengers.

Notably, RailTel is already offering free internet via Wi-Fi services to more than 5,950 railway stations in the country. These Wi-Fi services allow all smartphone users to enjoy the internet after receiving the OTP-based verification.

RailTel Plans Launched: Details

The passengers can access the internet for up to 30 minutes at 1 Mbps speed for free. Besides, the report added that for higher speed, users can choose 34 Mbps speed; however, users have to pay a nominal fee as per the plan.

"We did a detailed trial run of Prepaid Wi-Fi at 20 stations in Uttar Pradesh and based on the response and detailed testing, we have launched this plan at 4,000 more stations across India. We intend to launch the prepaid plans for all the stations with our RailWire Wi-Fi this financial year," RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla was quoted by PTI.

The newly launched plans are available at Rs. 10, Rs. 15, Rs. 20, Rs. 30, Rs. 40, Rs. 50, and Rs. 70. According to the report, the first plan of Rs. 10 is offering 5GB of data per day, while Rs. 15 ships only 10GB of data a day. The Rs. 20 is offering 10GB data for five days, and Rs. 30 ships 20GB data for five days, whereas Rs. 40 is providing 20GB of data again, Rs. 50 ships 30GB data for 10 days, and lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 70 ships 60GB data for 30 days. For the unaware, these plans are offering a choice to all customers as per their needs.

Best Mobiles in India