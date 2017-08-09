Reliance Jio Fiber to provide 100GB data at 1Gbps speed for just Rs. 500

Reliance Jio Fiber is highly anticipated to be rolled out since long as it is believed to offer high-speed connectivity. Like the Jio 4G service, even the Jio Fiber is believed to take the internet market by storm and create an intense competition for the other service providers in the country.

While there is no clear information on when the Jio Fiber will be rolled out officially to the users, the recent tweet by Isha Ambani seems to provide some interesting information regarding the Jio Fiber service. Mukesh Ambani's daughter has taken to Twitter to confirm that Jio Fiber will offer 100GB high-speed data at just Rs. 500. She has added that the service will be rolled out across 100 cities by Diwali. Interestingly, the speed of this service is claimed to be 1Gbps.

From the tweet, we can infer that the service will be made available to the users in a couple of months r so. Notably, the Jio Fiber service is already available in select cities for the testing purpose and some users in these cities can get the connection depending on its availability.

Reliance Jio Fiber to offer 100GB data for Rs 500 in 100 cities by Diwali and speed 1Gbps. #jiofiber pic.twitter.com/UQKmcNkSY6 — Isha Ambani (@TheIshaAmbani) August 9, 2017

Back in July, the Jio Fiber details were accidentally leaked tipping the pilot locations where the service will be rolled out first and the possible cost. According to the same, the Jio Fiber will provide 100GB data for free for three months at 100Mbps speed. It is speculated that the service will have a FUP of 1Mbps on exceeding the 100GB data consumption limit. Also, Jio Fiber is claimed to involve a security deposit of Rs. 4,500 at the time of installation. However, none of these details are official and there could be changes done to the same at the time of announcing the service.

It was tipped that the Jio Fiber pilot launch will happen in top tier cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, and Vishakhapatnam.