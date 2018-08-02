Reliance Jio is the third most influential brand in India after Google and Amazon

Reliance Jio started a mobile revolution by offering affordable mobile plans with unlimited voice and data packs when most of us were paying a whopping Rs 250+ for 1 GB of 3G data. And now, according to a report from the Most Influential Brands (MIB) in India, Reliance is in the 3rd position, whereas the Google and Amazon are in the first and second position, respectively.

Do note that Google and Amazon are international entities, whereas Reliance Jio is an India brand lead by our own Mukesh Ambani the leader of Reliance Industries. The MIB will consider 100s of brands on different aspects and evaluate these brands using different parameters to find the top 10 brands, which really have a huge impact on the choices that an end customer will make.

These brands will be evaluated using Leading Edge, Trustworthy Engagement and Presence and Corporate Citizenship and other factors. In the top 10 list, Patanjali is the only brand, which is not a technology or the telecom company.

In the top 1o list, there are a total of three India brands and 7 are international brands. Reliance Jio, Flipkart, and Patanjali are in the 3rd, 5th, and 7th Positions, respectively. As Flipkart is now a property of Wallmart, it is both Indian and an International brand.

Also note that the brand Reliance Jio is more influential than Facebook, which has a global presence and is the most used social media website across the globe (in India as well).

Top 10 Influential Brands in India

Google Amazon Reliance Jio Facebook Flipkart Samsung Patanjali Microsoft iPhone Apple

Reliance Jio history

The telecom brand Reliance Jio started its soft launch in India on 27th of December 2015 and the true rollout of 4G LTE and VoLTE services started to roll out on 5th September 2016 (limited to Reliance employees and a selected user base), where the company offered truly unlimited 4G data with free voice calls. Later on, the service was made available to the public with 4 GB per day data cap.

Later on, the company did launch the Reliance JioPhone, the most affordable 4G phone with "smart-features" like live TV streaming, Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp. The company did launch the JioPhone 2 or the JioPhone with a QWERTY keypad recently for Rs 2,999.

As a telecom provider, the company is also rolling out features like Jio GigaFiber and Jio Giga TV, which will be available to the public on 15th of August 2018.

Conclusion

It is good to see an Indian brand as the 3rd most influential entity in India (the biggest democratic country). Hope, reliance Jio launches more features and services (with interesting offers) in the future as well.