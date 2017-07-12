Reliance Jio: JioFiber to offer 100GB data per month for 3 months reveals website

After disrupting, telecom sector, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio is planning to come up with Jio Fiber broadband services anytime soon, yes you heard right we say this as due to some technical glitch details of the services have been leaked on the company's official website.

However, the page was taken down after some time. But going by the leaked information JioFiber will offer 100 GB of data per month at 100 Mbps of speed for three months with an installation charge of Rs 4500.

According to the website, JioFiber registrations would be launched in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara and Vishakhapatnam.

Gizbot has also tried to reach out Jio for a comment.

To recall ET has also reported some time back that Jio could offer 100 GB data at Rs 500. In fact, Jio also tweeted that the service is on trial basis in some cities.

Meanwhile, it is expected the company might announce some lucrative offer for Jio users at its Annual General Meeting on July 21.