    Reliance Jio Launches JioTV Camera: Price, Specification, And More

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio has announced the launch of a new accessory called the JioTV camera, which allows you to make video calls through televisions. This accessory is specially designed for JioFiber customers with Jio set-top box.

    The new JioTVCamera will enable users to make calls through televisions. For that, users need to plug in the cable to the port of the STB. The newly launched JioTVCamera is priced at Rs. 2,999, and it is available on Jio.com, reports TelecomTalk. The company has also demonstrated the device.

    JioTVCamera And JioFiber Plans: Details

    The JioTVCamera also allows you to make both audio and video calls. In fact, its listing and installation process is also very simple. Users need to connect the device with their landline number via the OTP process. The most interesting part of the device is it provides you 120 degrees of view.

    Let's talk about the JioFiber plans. The first plan is priced at Rs. 699, which offers 100GB data per month at 100mbps speed. Secondly, there is a plan for Rs. 849, where users get 200GB data at the same speed. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 1,299 plan, which provides 750GB data. The Rs. 2,499 plan gets you 1250GB data at 500mbps speed.

    Lastly, there are two premium plans, the first one is priced at Rs. 3,999, and the second one is available at Rs. 8,499 will provide 2500GB and 5000GB data at 1Gbps speed.

    Reliance Jio Offering Cashback To Its Subscribers

    Ever since Reliance Jio has announced the launch of Happy New offer, the company is coming up with many benefits. The plan offers benefits for both the JioPhone and prepaid users. Now, the company is offering cashback with its prepaid plans. Under this offer, Jio is providing cashback of Rs. 2,020. If any customer opts for Rs. 149 prepaid plan, then Jio will provide this offer.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 12:23 [IST]
