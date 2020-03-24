Just In
- just now OnePlus 8 Pro Shows-Up On AI Benchmark With Snapdragon 865 SOC, 12GB RAM
-
- 15 min ago Best Samsung Smartphones With 48MP Camera To Buy In India Under Rs. 25,000
- 21 min ago Samsung Galaxy A31 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5000mAh Battery Announced
- 50 min ago Alleged Samsung Galaxy M51 (Galaxy M41) Renders, Key Specs Hit The Web
Don't Miss
- News PM Modi-Afghan PM Ghani discuss COVID-19 situation
- Finance Govt Provides Compliance Relief To Companies Amid Lockdown
- Sports Tokyo 2020: Official decision to be taken in the coming days
- Movies Here's How Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Is Keeping Busy During Coronavirus Pandemic
- Automobiles TVS Gifts Apache RR310 To Biker Due To Coronavirus Crisis: Video & Details
- Lifestyle Men Are More Affected By Novel Coronavirus As Compared To Women, Says Study
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Manali This Summer
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Reliance Jio Offering Free 10Mbps Internet Plan To New Broadband Customers
In order to help its customers working from home, Reliance Jio has announced that it will offer basic connectivity speed up to 10Mbps. The telco said that it will provide its services where it is geographically possible. The company is providing its services without any service charge.
Reliance Jio Double Data Benefits
Apart from that, the company is offering routers with a refundable deposit. The Reliance Jio has also announced that it will offer double data across all plans. "Jio will provide double-data across its 4G data add-on vouchers. It will also bundle non-Jio voice calling minutes in these vouchers at no additional cost, to meet the increased need of these services," Jio said in a statement.
In addition, Jio is joining hands with Microsoft teams for unified communication. "Jio is combining its digital capabilities with Microsoft Teams, the unified communication and collaboration hub for teamwork in Office 365, to enable individuals, students, educational and healthcare institutions to continue their professional lives while still practicing social distancing," the telco further said.
Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 251 Prepaid Plan: Details
The company has also launched a work from home plan where it is offering 2GB data per day. The plan is valid for 51 days, which means you'll get 102GB data for the entire duration. The plan is available on its My Jio application. This plan is specially designed for data-oriented customers, which means there is no unlimited calling and message benefit with this plan. The customers have to buy a new plan for calling and messages.
Reliance Jio Revises 4G Data Vouchers: Details
Lastly, the company has recently revised four 4G vouchers. The 4G vouchers are priced at Rs. 11, Rs. 21, Rs. 51, and Rs. 101. Under this revision, Jio is offering double data to its prepaid customers. The first voucher now ships 800MB data. The second voucher provides 2GB data, and then there is 6GB data. Lastly, you'll get 12GB data instead of 6GB data.
-
16,999
-
37,999
-
29,400
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
18,580
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,999
-
29,590
-
18,580
-
13,790
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
8,999
-
15,000
-
8,999
-
12,999
-
3,200
-
47,999
-
28,820
-
7,600
-
29,999
-
5,500