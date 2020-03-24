ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Reliance Jio Offering Free 10Mbps Internet Plan To New Broadband Customers

    By
    |

    In order to help its customers working from home, Reliance Jio has announced that it will offer basic connectivity speed up to 10Mbps. The telco said that it will provide its services where it is geographically possible. The company is providing its services without any service charge.

    Reliance Jio Double Data Benefits
     

    Reliance Jio Double Data Benefits

    Apart from that, the company is offering routers with a refundable deposit. The Reliance Jio has also announced that it will offer double data across all plans. "Jio will provide double-data across its 4G data add-on vouchers. It will also bundle non-Jio voice calling minutes in these vouchers at no additional cost, to meet the increased need of these services," Jio said in a statement.

    In addition, Jio is joining hands with Microsoft teams for unified communication. "Jio is combining its digital capabilities with Microsoft Teams, the unified communication and collaboration hub for teamwork in Office 365, to enable individuals, students, educational and healthcare institutions to continue their professional lives while still practicing social distancing," the telco further said.

    Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 251 Prepaid Plan: Details

    Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 251 Prepaid Plan: Details

    The company has also launched a work from home plan where it is offering 2GB data per day. The plan is valid for 51 days, which means you'll get 102GB data for the entire duration. The plan is available on its My Jio application. This plan is specially designed for data-oriented customers, which means there is no unlimited calling and message benefit with this plan. The customers have to buy a new plan for calling and messages.

    Reliance Jio Revises 4G Data Vouchers: Details
     

    Reliance Jio Revises 4G Data Vouchers: Details

    Lastly, the company has recently revised four 4G vouchers. The 4G vouchers are priced at Rs. 11, Rs. 21, Rs. 51, and Rs. 101. Under this revision, Jio is offering double data to its prepaid customers. The first voucher now ships 800MB data. The second voucher provides 2GB data, and then there is 6GB data. Lastly, you'll get 12GB data instead of 6GB data.

     

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jio
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 15:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 24, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X