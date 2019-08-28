Reliance JioFiber Vs Airtel, Tata Sky, Act Fibernet, And Hathway: Who's The Best News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is all set to launch its JioFiber, earlier known as the Jio GigaFiber, broadband services from September 5. It is expected that the company will provide high-quality services at affordable prices to give a tough fight to incumbents players like Airtel, Tata Sky, Act Fibernet, and Hathway. So before you switch to JioFiber, we are going to give you the whole list of broadband plans offered by different companies.

Here Are The Details

Hathway Rs. 399 Broadband Plan

The cable TV and internet service provider Hathway has been revising its plans ever since Reliance Jio announced the commercial launch date of JioFiber. Now, the company has launched a new plan where it offers 50Mbps connection for Rs. 399 per month. However, initially users will have to pay Rs. 1,999 to subscribe to this offer.

ACT Fibernet Rs. 749 Broadband Plans

Apart from the Rs. 999 plan, ACT Fibernet also offers a plan called ACT Silver Promo in Delhi where it ships 500GB data at 100Mbps speeds. While the ACT Platinum Promo plan offers 150Mbps speeds and 1000GB data along with free subscription of Netflix.

Airtel V-Fiber Rs. 799 Broadband Plan

Airtel recently announced that it is providing 1000GB data on its plans. The first plan starts at Rs. 799, where it ships 300GB data and up to 40Mbps speed along with unlimited local, STD calls, and Airtel Xstream benefit. Another broadband plan offers 500GB additional data and up to 100Mbps speed at Rs.1,099. Lastly, the Rs. 1,599 plan provides 1000GB data and up to 100Mbps speed for six months.

Tata Sky Rs. 999 Broadband Plan

Under this plan, Tata Sky users get 25 Mbps connection, unlimited data along with a free router. There is another plan which is priced at Rs. 1599, where users will get 100Mbps speed.

Reliance JioFiber Broadband Plans

Jio has not announced its plans yet, but as far as we know, the plans start with Rs. 700 and go up to Rs. 10,000 where it will offer a minimum speed of 100Mbps to 1Gpbs respectively. Apart from that, the company has announced that there will be Welcome Offer, where users will get set-top-box with their JioFiber connection.

