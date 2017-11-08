Researchers find out ways to increase and decrease wireless signal strengths

Researchers have successfully found out a way to increase and decrease the range of coverage of wireless routers. Researchers at Darmouth university have successfully concluded an experiment which allowed them to both increase and decreases the signal strength of the Wi-Fi router in the vicinity of an internet user.

Researchers used the 3D printed shapes covered in aluminum foil as reflectors to reflect the signals of the router to a particular area or away from it.

Xia Zhou, a Dartmouth assistant professor stated, "With a simple investment of about $35 and specifying coverage requirements, a wireless reflector can be custom-built to outperform antennae that cost thousands of dollars."

Several shapes and styles of directional antennas were used during the research to find out, up to what level of accuracy do these shapes work and how well do they perform. The team found that their reflectors could accurately shape Wi-Fi beams to avoid some spaces and favor others, thereby increasing security and coverage. For example, you could shape your beam to avoid going out a window into the street but be stronger in a room nearby.

The research not only found out ways to increase the signal strength in specific areas but also worked on ways to reduce the signal strength. This is done to increase the security of the user's wireless connection making it less susceptible to uninvited hackers.