Robot Fleet To Replace Uber Eats Human Delivery Drivers

Photo Credit: Uber

After selling off its self-driving car business, Uber will soon be rolling out a fleet of robots. The six-wheeled robots will replace human Uber Eats drivers. The company has joined with California-based sidewalk robot company Cartken for an initiative in Miami.

Cartken robots are already being used in different settings, including college campuses. With access to Uber's ecosystem, the program has the potential to disrupt food delivery. However, it could trump if the program fails to overcome logistical hurdles.

AI To Deliver Your Food

"We are excited about how this partnership with Uber will bring the advantages of robotics to food delivery — and ultimately create more connected communities," said Christian Bersch, Cartken CEO. "Together, we have the opportunity to reduce traffic congestion, help local merchants to increase delivery capacity, and bring consumers fast, convenient, and emission-free deliveries."

Uber is one of many companies to leverage such a technology. Previously, Amazon and Walmart have rolled out their versions of delivery robots. However, slow sales forced Amazon to abandon its home delivery robot tests.

Minimizing Reliance On Humans

Cartken's AI-backed delivery robots look similar to the ones developed by rival firms. These robots can carry around two dozen pounds and come equipped with cameras.

It's a testament to the fact that major corporations are finding ways to cut their reliance on human workers. Uber has a rough record of employing human drivers and has been dragged to court multiple times over the years.

Tesla Working On Humanoid Robot

Elon Musk's Tesla will also enter the robotics market robot. Previously, Elon Musk confirmed Tesla's humanoid robot is in development, and a prototype will be ready soon. The humanoid could be used to operate the machines at Tesla factories.

The Tesla Bot is said to be five feet, eight inches tall. It will weigh 125 pounds and have a screen instead of a face. The robot will be named 'Optimus.'

Musk also revealed the drawings of the Tesla Bot and shed light on its AI and supercomputer technologies.

Best Mobiles in India