Satellite-Based Communication Might Challenge National Security

The upcoming technologies and satellite-based communication are likely to increase challenges to national security. This comes at a time when global companies like OneWeb and Starlink are planning to launch their services in India by 2022 despite BIF wanting to ban the latter.

"Space-based Internet is increasingly becoming a reality. New models of business and technology evolution may pose new security challenges and there will be a continuous need to examine these challenges and take appropriate actions," Ajay Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Defence was quoted by ET.

Broadband Satellite Might Go Through Examination

Indian Government also created Defence Space Agency (DSA) for detecting space-related security threats against India. However, DSA needs to study the new technologies, which are coming to the country.

"It (DSA) is in process of enhancing India's space capabilities including the payloads and other capabilities that Indian armed forces need to meet defence capabilities of the country," Kumar said.

Starlink And OneWeb Services In India

It is worth noting that Starlink is based on small Internet low-Earth orbit satellites. The company has already started pre-booking services with a refundable fee of $99 (which is close to Rs. 7,300). Bharti Global has also acquired OneWeb to offer internet services in India by 2022.

Notably, Airtel is competing India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio, which is why OneWeb's platform is expected to help the former to offer high-speed internet services in remote areas of the country. Apart from Bharti, French Eutelsat Communication invested $550 million in the OneWeb. In addition, SoftBank and Hughes Network Systems invested $400 million in the company.

Satellite Internet Helpful For Rural, Remote Areas

The satellite internet does not require any wires to offer services and it could be a big revolution in the internet sector as companies like OneWeb and Starlink are planning to foray into the same space. Also, these companies claim that they can offer speed up to 150 Mbps, which seems good for rural and remote areas.

According to the BIF report, 75 percent of the rural population in India is not getting internet services as those locations are without connectivity. So we believe that Satellite internet services might play important role in those locations as it claims to connect all unconnected places.

