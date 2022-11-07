Scientists Hint We Might Be Wrong About The Universe’s Origin News oi -Vishal Kawadkar

A team comprising international researchers has made some bold claims. According to a new paper, our understanding of the origins of the universe might not be completely correct. The new paper published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters suggests that the universe must not have originated due to a Big Bang.

Researchers Suspecting Previous CMB Data

"Inflation was theorized to explain various fine-tuning challenges of the so-called hot Big Bang model," said Sunny Vagnozzi, the first author of the study. "It also explains the origin of structure in our Universe as a result of quantum fluctuations."

Vagnozzi further argues that there’s a possibility that the previous theory could be proven wrong, despite being able to eliminate "individual inflationary models." The paper suggests that a deeper investigation of the cosmic microwave background (CMB) should be carried out.

These CMBs are among the electromagnetic remnants of the ancient universe. ESA’s Planck spacecraft first measured the CMB in 2013, and the researchers suspected the results.

"When the results from the Planck satellite were announced, they were held up as a confirmation of cosmic inflation," said Avi Loeb, Harvard University astronomer. "However, some of us argued that the results might be showing just the opposite."

Studying The Nature Of The Universe Is Important

Scientists will have to probe deeper to understand the nature of the universe right after it was created. However, even after doing so, they will have a hard time predicting what happened before that.

"The actual edge of the observable universe is at the distance that any signal could have traveled at the speed-of-light limit over the 13.8 billion years that elapsed since the birth of the Universe," Loeb said. "As a result of the expansion of the universe, this edge is currently located 46.5 billion light years away."

Loeb explains that knowing what came before the universe will require a predictive theory of quantum gravity, which is missing at the moment.

Researchers Confident About Their Research

This reality hasn’t discouraged the researchers. The team suggests hunting for the cosmic graviton background (CGB), hypothetical elementary particles that might hold the key to explaining gravitational interactions.

The team argues that CGB could be present during the creation of the universe. As per the Big Bang theory, the CGB would have diluted and are no longer detectable. Therefore, if the team finds it, it could prove the Big bang theory wrong. However, to do so they will need advanced technology that simply doesn’t exist right now. But they are still hopeful for the future.

