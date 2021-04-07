SITI Broadband Launches Rs. 899 Plan With 200 Mbps Speed News oi-Priyanka Dua

SITI Broadband has announced the launch of a new plan. The company has announced a new plan of Rs. 899, where users will get 200 Mbps speed. The newly launched plan of Rs. 899 is known as Mega Plan, where customers have to pay 18 percent GST. This plan ships unlimited data for 30 days.

Activation Amount Of The SITI Broadband Mega Plan

Besides, the company said that the activation amount is non-refundable; however, if a customer purchases own modem, then there will be no activation charges. In addition, the company announced that customers will have to pay a security deposit on devices. Notably, SITI Broadband plans are available in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Orissa, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and New Delhi.

Discounts On The SITI Broadband Mega Plan

Apart from that, the broadband company offers discounts on long-term plans. The company said that if a customer purchases Mega Plan for six months, then they will get extra month services. Also, SITI Broadband offers two months of free services with 10 months' plan, which means users will get services for 12 months.

List Of Other Players Plans That Offer 200 Mbps Speed

Airtel Xstream Entertainment plan is priced at Rs. 999, where users get unlimited calling, Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, and Disney+ Hotstar access for 30 days. Besides, users get an Xstream DTH box along with one monthly subscription to the HD pack. Then, there is a BSNL plan of Rs. 999, where the user gets 3300GB of data and 200 Mbps speed. However, the speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps once the given data expires. This plan also ships free Disney+ Hotstar access.

While ACT Fibernet plan of Rs. 1,185 offers 2500GB of data and 200 Mbps speed for one month. It is worth noting that leading brand JioFiber offers 150 Mbps at Rs. 999 along with 18 percent GST. This plan also offers unlimited calling, unlimited data, and content from 14 leading apps, such as Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and many more. It seems that Airtel XstreamFiber is the only internet company that offers good benefits with a 200 Mbps speed plan.

