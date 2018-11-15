ENGLISH

Smartphone addict hangs himself after mother takes his phone away

The boy was just 14-year-old and was a school dropout.

    A 14-year-old boy has allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra. The reason being his mobile phone addiction. Yes, you read that right. After his mother took his phone away from him, the boy decided to take his life, the police said on Wednesday, reports PTI.

    Krish Sunil Lunawat, 14, lived with his mother and elder sister in a rented apartment in Mahal area. He was reported to be on the phone all the time and spend several hours playing video games on it.

    He reportedly stopped going to school since a year, said Umesh Besarkar, Kotwali police station inspector. His mother and sister are employees of a private company, and most of the time Krish was left alone at home.

    The boy also reportedly forced his mother to get him a new PlayStation console for playing games, Umesh Besarkar. On Monday, his mother who had plans to go to Mumbai asked the boy to give his mobile phone to her.

    When the boy refused, she forcibly took the device from him and left for Mumbai. Krish who was apparently disturbed with the whole incident later hanged himself from a ceiling fan using a bedsheet, the police inspector told. The incident came to light when the boy's sister returned home on Monday.

    The body was then sent for postmortem and a case was registered in connection with the incident, the official said.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 12:45 [IST]
