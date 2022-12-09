SpaceX DearMoon Civilian Moon Trip To Ferry These Eight Global Artists

Photo Credit: dearMoon

It’s finally happening! After four years of wait, SpaceX's first civilian Moon mission seems set to escape Earth’s gravity. Back in 2018, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa along with Elon Musk, announced his idea for a week-long mission where he will be covering the costs for eight artists to join him on a voyage of a lifetime.

The dearMoon mission will take them on a lunar flyby, a journey similar to NASA’s ongoing Artemis I Moon mission that saw the Orion spacecraft take a return trip around the Moon. Maezawa launched an application process for the trip in 2021.

When Is The dearMoon Mission Taking Off?

The Japanese business wanted to approach people who think big, especially in ways that can help society in some way. He said he wanted applicants who are “willing and able to support other crewmembers who share similar aspirations.”

Now, Maezawa has confirmed that his search for fellow crewmembers is over and has revealed the names of these creative people from across the globe. The list includes famous DJ Steve Aoki and K-pop star T.O.P.

“I hope each and everyone will recognize the responsibility that comes with leaving the Earth, traveling to the moon and back,” Maezawa says in the video. “They will gain a lot from this experience, and I hope they will use that to contribute to the planet, to humanity. But more than anything, I think it’s important that each crew feels that they are enjoying this trip the most, so I hope we can all just have fun.”

The dearMoon mission is currently set for 2023 and will take off aboard SpaceX's next-gen Starship rocket. However, SpaceX is yet to fully complete Starship’s maiden orbital test flight, so it won’t be a surprise if the launch dates are delayed further.

Eight Global Artists Going To Space

The crewmember list includes two-time Grammy-nominated music producer and DJ Steve Aoki. He is also a fashion designer, NFT futurist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Joining him will be the Everyday Astronaut YouTube channel’s creator Tim Dodd, who has over 1.34 million subscribers on his channel.

The crew will have Brendan Hall, who is a documentary filmmaker focusing on adventures. Yemi A.D, founder of JAD Productions will also be on the flight alongside photographer Rhiannon Adam, who makes social documentary projects using photographic processes and archive materials.

The crew will also feature a professional actor of Indian origin, Dev Joshi. He is also a social media influencer and has more than 18 years of experience in the field of entertainment. Another photographer and filmmaker, Karim Illiya from Iceland will be on the crew.

Popular K-Pop star Choi Seung aka T.O.P. will also be a member of the team. He is also an award-winning actor alongside an art collector. Lastly, there will be two backups for the trip -- Kaitlyn Farrington, a 2014 Sochi Olympic Games gold winner in the snowboard halfpipe event, and Miyu, who is a professional dancer and choreographer.

