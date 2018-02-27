Spectra brings its ‘Fastest’ 1 Gbps Broadband to Bengaluru

Spectra, which is a fibre broadband service provider, today announced its 'Spectra Fastest Package', which comes with up to 1 Gbps speed. The high-speed internet is available for business and home broadband customers in Bengaluru. The unlimited packages with 1 Gbps speed start at just ₹1249 per month. The brand also has a starter 1 Gbps package for ₹ 899 with 400 GB download data with an option of carrying forward the unused data.

Bandwidth like 1 Gbps enables a user to use multiple devices simultaneously without losing speed or and is at par with global broadband standards. Spectra is offering 'unlimited' data which means download and upload data volume and is 'symmetric and lag free', which means a user get the same 1 Gbps download and upload and speeds.

Mr Udit Mehrotra, CEO & Managing Director, Spectra, said, "At Spectra our guiding philosophy is to make life better for individuals and businesses. This means enabling them with the opportunities that come with unlimited internet and fueling our country's future digital innovations. This is why we had launched affordable 100 Mbps with symmetric speed and unlimited data download volume in the past and 1 Gbps is the logical next step to that. After receiving an overwhelming response from our customers in Delhi NCR, we are excited to bring 1 Gbps to Bengaluru" he further added.

Spectra's Bengaluru customers have been upgraded to the 1 Gbps speed at no extra cost and with this, it is now one of the largest 1 Gbps broadband speed network provider in the country. Back in September 2017, Spectra had committed to invest ₹100 crore in its network expansion to cover 4 lakh households and the launch in Bengaluru is a critical step within that project.

For businesses, Spectra gives offerings of dedicated fibre connectivity for different types of organizations. These packages start from ₹1,999 per month for basic 1 Gbps broadband and go up to ₹14,000 per month for a dedicated leased line for 50 Mbps Advantage Speed for first 500 GB and 5 Mbps thereafter with multiple IPs.

Spectra has also collaborated with content providers such as Hungama and ALTBalaji which comes prebundled in their 'Entertainment' and 'Premium' packages for home.