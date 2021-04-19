Just In
- 1 hr ago Realme Q3 Pro With 4,400mAh Battery Gets TENAA Nod; Confirmed For April 22 Launch
-
- 1 hr ago Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April Sale: Discount Offers On Mid-Range Smartphones
- 1 hr ago Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH Review: Affordable Fitness Band With Premium Looks
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy Jump Visits Google Play Console; Rebranded Version Of Galaxy A32 5G?
Don't Miss
- News UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancels his scheduled visit to India amid COVID-19 surge
- Finance Postinfo App: Now Manage All Your Post Office Related Tasks At One Place
- Movies Pooja Bhatt Says Bipasha Basu Was Incharge Of Her Intimate Scenes In Jism With Ex-Boyfriend John Abraham
- Automobiles Ather Electric Scooter Deliveries Start In Two New Cities: Here Are All Details
- Lifestyle Nora Fatehi’s Gorgeous Dreamy Look In A Sheer Blue Gown Will Remind You Of Elsa From Frozen; Pictures Inside!
- Sports IPL 2021: CSK vs RR Stats and Records Preview: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina eye big records
- Education Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Postponed, Practical Exams As Scheduled
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Manali In April
Starlink To Offer Affordable Internet In India Soon
Even after facing hurdles, Starlink said that it is planning to start its services in India soon. Notably, Elon Musk's satellite internet company is facing regulatory issues from multiple authorities as it has already started pre-selling services in the country.
The internet service provider is likely to offer its services in all remote areas of India by the next year. The Starlink services are likely to be affordable and expected to increase their speed up to 300 Mbps from 150 Mbps. Besides, the satellite internet service provider said that it will be using 12,000 satellites to offer the services.
"Yeah, should be fully mobile later this year, so you can move it anywhere or use it on an RV or truck in motion. We need a few more satellite launches to achieve complete coverage & some key software upgrades. Service uptime, bandwidth & latency are improving rapidly. Probably out of beta this summer," Elon Musk said.
Starlink Issues In India
It is worth noting that the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) is examining Starlink services as it has started pre-booking offers without any Government approval. The ministry believes that it is violating telecom and technology rules. Also, the report claims that the ministry is planning to issue notice to the company to know the reason behind pre-booking offer.
Satellite Industry Expected Revenues
Meanwhile, the ABI Research firm said that satellite broadband services are expected to get 3.5 million users soon and 5.2 million customers by the end of 2026. The satellite services are expected to achieve $4.1 billion revenue for the industry.
"LEO systems offer a major advantage of low latency between 30-50 milliseconds, enabling LEO broadband services to support low latency services such as online gaming and live video streaming," said Khin Sandi Lynn, Industry Analyst at ABI Research.
However, the ABI research firm added that the satellite industry is likely to face tough competition from JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fibre, BSNL Bharat Fibre, and AirFibre as these players are also expanding their reach to rural areas. Furthermore, the firm added that LTE and upcoming 5G services might challenge the satellite internet industry.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
22,999
-
34,390
-
53,975
-
39,611
-
24,361
-
20,710
-
33,999
-
58,000
-
60,000
-
65,999