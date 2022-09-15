Swiss Scientist Makes Bold Prediction Of Discovering Alien Life Within 25 Years News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

A Swiss government scientist has made some tall claims around the discovery of extraterrestrial life -- and his reasoning is pretty gripping. As per a Space.com report, Dr. Sascha Quanz of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology said that humans are close to hunting alien life within the next 25 years.

"In 1995, my colleague [and Noble Prize laureate] Didier Queloz discovered the first planet outside our solar system," said Quanz earlier in September. "Today, more than 5,000 exoplanets are known and we are discovering them on a daily basis."

James Webb Isn’t “Powerful Enough”

Among the thousands of exoplanets, only a handful are believed to be potentially habitable, with the conditions on their surface apt for storing liquid water. And as per Quanz, the number keeps growing with time.

"We need to investigate the atmospheres of these planets," the Swiss professor said. "We need an observational approach that would allow us to take pictures of these planets."

Though the James Webb Space Telescope has already chronicled compelling images of one huge exoplanet, its main aim is to capture stars and isn’t, as per Quanz, “powerful enough” to observe smaller exoplanets.

A 25-year Deadline To Hunt ET

This is where two of Quanz's projects come into the equation -- one is the ground-based instrument being developed as a part of the Extremely Large Telescope, and an ESA mission to observe exoplanets’ atmosphere to hunt for alien life.

ESA’s mission called Large Interferometer for Exoplanets or LIFE was launched in 2017, but is still at a nascent stage, and is yet to receive either approval or funding from the European Space Agency., notes Space.com.

The Swiss scientist characterized the LIFE program as a "candidate for a future large mission within the ESA science program" — a huge leap towards finding intelligent life (SETI) community, which has gained unparalleled attention in the last few years. The community is poised to hunt for alien life more than ever.

Quanz has given his hunt for extraterrestrial life beyond our solar system a 25-year deadline, which he doesn’t believe is unrealistic. "There's no guarantee for success," Quanz said. "But we're going to learn other things on the way."

