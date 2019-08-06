Tata Sky Broadband Now Offers Unlimited Data Plans Starting At Rs. 999: Reports News oi-Priyanka Dua

DTH operator Tata Sky has come up with a new offer where it will be providing unlimited data plans to attract new users. Doing its bit, Tata Sky is now offering unlimited data to its broadband subscribers starting at Rs. 999 in all 21 cities.

Here are the details:

The company has listed many plans on its website, and it starts at Rs. 999 per month. The plan offers 10Mbps speed. Another plan will be available at Rs. 1,249 offerings 25Mbps speed, while the Rs. 1,500 plan offers 50Mbps speed. The Rs 1,800 plan is providing 75Mbps and the Rs. 2,400 plan provides the fastest data speed at 100Mbps.

There are also a few options for fixed GB plans. However, these plans also begin with Rs 999, offers 50Mbps speed and 90GB data. In addition, all these plans offer free router, data rollover, free installation and safe custody and one month additional service to users.

The company is also providing these plans for various validity periods such as three, five, six and 12 months. Furthermore, these plans will be available in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Gaziabad, Gurgaon, Greater Noida, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Indore, Lucknow, and Kolkata among others.

Besides,Tata Sky is offering a 50 percent discount on Hungama services. Meanwhile, the company is planning to expand its reach to tier-II cities, reports TelecomTalk.

Our Thoughts

The competition in the broadband sector is growing day-by-day as we inch closer to the launch of Reliance Jio GigaFiber services and it is expected to provide 1Gbps speed and expected to come at affordable rates.

So all broadband players and telecom operators in this space like Airtel and BSNL have already reduced their prices and have come out with fresh offers to retain customers who may be planning to switch their loyalties to the new market entrant.

Best Mobiles in India