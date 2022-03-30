Just In
The Best VPN For Torrenting: Speed, Privacy, And Support Matter
Given how many people want a VPN to download free and open-source software via torrents, you'd think this was the year of the Linux desktop or something. Yes, torrents are for that, and if there's one thing you'll need while torrenting downloading free and open-source software, it'll be a safe and private internet connection. But, aside from privacy, you need also examine speed and whether or not a VPN offers torrent-friendly servers and services.
Top VPN For Torrenting
1. ProtonVPN
ProtonVPN boasts some of the quickest upstream (1st place) and downstream (2nd place) speeds available, which is beneficial when you want to spread the Open Office joy as rapidly as possible. It also offers significant privacy and has servers housed in a bunker. ProtonVPN offers an excellent UI, is owned by a well-known company and is based in Switzerland, and it has offers good speeds.
2. OVPN
While not as well-known as other services, OVPN was among the first, if not the primary, to install diskless servers throughout its network, keeping everything in RAM. (This is now standard practise among VPN companies.) OVPN is situated in Sweden, it makes the correct privacy pledges, and while its speeds aren't among the best, they're still fairly decent.
3. Mullvad
When it comes to privacy and anonymity, Mullvad is the best VPN. Mullvad produces a random account number that serves as your username and password instead of utilising an email and password combination. Mullvad is in the top ten for speed, and its privacy guarantees are top notch.
4. ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN is considered the best for torrenting. ExpressVPN fulfils the majority of the necessary privacy pledges, and its speeds are excellent. It also includes a number of additional features that make it worthwhile to use aside from torrents, such as the smart DNS tool.
ExpressVPN The company is situated in the British Virgin Islands, and while it has a large number of servers, it does track bandwidth usage to eliminate bandwidth hogs, which could be a problem if you're regularly downloading nightly versions of multiple Linux distributions.
5. AirVPN
AirVPN is either a great VPN for privacy or the perfect honeypot for internet troublemakers, such as torrenters of free and open-source software. The reason for this is that AirVPN's personnel is largely unknown, making it difficult to determine who is in charge.
Nonetheless, this VPN from Italy has a strong reputation, and its speeds place it in our top ten. Its desktop interface is quite basic, yet it is functional. Its network isn't large, but it's cost-effective and reliable.
Note: We Do Not Encourage Piracy And This Article Is Only For Knowledge
