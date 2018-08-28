ENGLISH

The man who allegedly forged his way into 50% Facebook ownership gets caught

Paul Ceglia involved in the Facebook partnership scam gets caught.

    Back in April 2003, Paul Ceglia and Mark Zuckerberg signed a contract together. According to Zuckerberg, it was signed for a hire programming job. But in 2010, Ceglia took matters to court arguing the contract entitled him to half of Facebook.

    The man who allegedly forged his way into 50% FB ownership gets caught

    It looked like a quick payoff, but Facebook refused to pay. Soon after, Ceglia was charged with fraud for providing false documents and was placed under house arrest. Denied by eight different lawyers, Ceglia faced a series of legal defeats, struggling to stay out of prison.

    In March 2015, Ceglia disappeared, slipping his ankle bracelet off. He managed to take his family with him. In an email to Bloomberg months later, he said he had escaped because he was in fear for his life. "I felt I had no one in government I could trust," he wrote. "An opportunity presented itself, so I MacGyver'd some things together and started running for my life."

    Now, more than three years later, Ceglia might be finally coming back to the United States. According to a Reuters report, the alleged scammer has been apprehended in Ecuador. He is currently awaiting extradition for the fraud charges. Ceglia's lawyer told newswire that he was to learn Ceglia was safe, and there was still a "strong case" for his client's innocence.

    Facebook has had a fair share of controversies and lawsuits, shortly after the Cambridge Analytica revelations, was hit by another controversy. The social media giant reportedly collect all text and call data of the Android users.

    Although the company did this legally using Google Android's permission, still not everyone agreed on making peace with it. Adding to the whole fiasco, now three users have decided to drag the company to court. The lawsuit was filed at a federal court in California's Northern District.

    Facebook users on Android found out that the social media giant collected their personal data such as contact numbers and text messages from their phones. According to a report from arsTECHNICA, users found years of call history, contacts and text messages scraped away.

    Users can turn off the data collection from the settings menu, and all the previously accumulated call and text history will be deleted from the servers, Facebook said. The feature was introduced on Facebook Messenger in 2015 and was added to Facebook Lite later.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 13:15 [IST]
