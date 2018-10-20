This 3D-printed house is cheaper than your smartphone

As we move forward in time, the houses will keep getting better and costlier. And that doesn't seem to change anytime soon, not until we take the newly showcased concept by Italian 3D-printing company WASP (World's Advanced Saving Project) seriously.

The startup has shown a 3D printed a hut structure, dubbed Gaia, using a combination of 3D-printed concrete and a mud-based material. What's the total cost of building the structure you ask? It's just $1,000.

"The material consists of clay earth, rice straw, and rice husk," Massimo Moretti, CEO of WASP, told Digital Trends. "The natural fibers allow [us to minimize] the shrinkage of the dry mixture and confer mechanical strength to the layered wall. By using the wet pan mill, the raw mixture has reached an interesting homogeneous plasticity that permits a good resolution in printed texture."

Additionally, concrete is used for laying the foundation, while timber was used to make the roof of the structure. The 215-square-foot build took around 10 days to complete, although it would take more time to furnish the place. It is also certain, the price would go beyond $1,000 for a commercial build since the current price only includes the material costs and not the labor charge.

"Gaia represents an example of reduced costs, especially if compared on the thermal performances that usually are obtained only with different traditional systems," Moretti continued.

The company claims that structure doesn't need heating or air conditioning and is capable of maintaining consistent temperatures indoors regardless of what time of year it is.

"At the moment, the company is evaluating every possibility to enter the construction market," he said. "Probably the most reliable strategy will be a construction service, with our team involved in the wall construction."

WASP isn't the only group working in this field. Scientists from Estonia's University of Tartu and the Estonian University of Life Sciences have also developed a 3D-printable building. It is built from milled peat, oil shale ash, and silica nanoparticles. The solution claims to reduce the construction cost of private houses up to 10 times.

The composite material that has been created by the researchers possess high thermal conductivity and is strong as well. Despite the fact that peat is used as fuel, the material isn't combustible. Additionally, it hardens within one day of printing, although it remains elastic for a longer time - making it possible to close the air gaps if any.