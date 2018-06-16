This AI has already announced the FIFA World Cup winner

Robots aren't advanced enough to play soccer, but they sure are capable of predicting it. With the FIFA World Cup kicking off, a tech firm Unanimous AI has something interesting. The company has used its artificial intelligence to predict the results of the soccer tournament.

This isn't the first time the firm has used its AI to predict games. It previously predicted the Super Bowl results successfully right down to the exact final score.

"These predictions were generated using swarm A.I. technology," Louis Rosenberg, founder, and CEO of Unanimous A.I., told Digital Trends. "This means it uses a unique combination of human insights and artificial intelligence algorithms, resulting in a system that is smarter than the humans or the machines could be on their own. It works by connecting a group of people over the internet using A.I. algorithms, enabling them to think together as a system, and converge upon predictions that are the optimized combination of their individual knowledge, wisdom, instincts, and intuitions."

"Unlike traditional A.I. systems, swarm A.I. technology can tackle diverse problems very quickly without training on subject-specific data sets," Rosenberg continued. "That's because we are using the knowledge, wisdom, insights, and intuitions of real people, in real-time, and our algorithms have already trained on human behaviors. This training happened over tens of thousands of data points, and it means now we just need to build a 'human swarm' that includes people with knowledge about the World Cup."

Unanimous AI has partnered with UK based company Colossus, which provided a group of 30 experienced sports handicappers. These people were connected together over the web and combined with AI algorithms to boost their intelligence.

"It took a little over an hour, but this artificial 'hive mind' predicted every match and created a full World Cup bracket," Rosenberg said. "We then processed the data and were able to generate [a] probabilistic forecast."

So basically, the AI has predicted that Germany will beat Brazil in the final, while Spain and France will make it to the final four teams. It will be interesting to see when the actual results come out. But, if you support any of these teams, you have something to cheer about.