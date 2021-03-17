Just In
- 57 min ago Redmi Smart TV X50, X55, And X65 Launched In India With Dolby Vision Support: Should You Buy?
-
- 1 hr ago iQOO Neo 5 5G With Snapdragon 870 SoC Goes Official: Will It Arrive In India?
- 1 hr ago Flipkart Electronic Sale 2021: Discount Offer On Apple iPhones
- 1 hr ago OnePlus 9 Pre-Orders Could Get OnePlus Buds Z For Free: How To Pre-Order OnePlus 9?
Don't Miss
- Education NIFT Result 2021 Declared, Check NIFT 2021 Results Link
- Finance Top 10 Company FDs With Good Returns Up to 9%
- Lifestyle Sara Ali Khan Shows Off Her Regal Ethereal Looks As She Turns Muse For Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat Collection
- Sports Boxing mom Lajwanti defies odds to re-enter ring, wins silver
- Movies Jathi Ratnalu Star Naveen Polishetty Hikes His Remuneration After The Film’s Massive Success?
- News Lt Gen BS Raju hands over command of strategic Kashmir-based 15 Corps
- Automobiles New Locally-Assembled Jeep Wrangler SUV Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 53.90 Lakh
- Travel Kabini: Explore The Rich Wildlife
UC Browser Removed From Chinese Android App Stores: Another Strike On Alibaba?
It looks like UC Browser is facing some trouble. The Chinese app stores have removed US Browser for mobiles. To note, US Browser is developed by Alibaba, which has been under tight scrutiny following criticism from founder Jack Ma. Removing UC Browser means the app can't be downloaded on Android smartphones operated by any Chinese brand.
UC Browser Removed
Going into the details, the popular internet browsing app was removed after it was criticized on Chinese state television's annual consumer rights show. UC Browser apparently includes medical advertisements by unqualified companies. The issue came to the limelight on Monday night (March 15) on China Central Television's popular two-hour prime time "315" show.
Additionally, there were several other Chinese and foreign companies targeted alongside UC Browser on the show. Following the ban, UC Browser can't be downloaded on Android app stores operated by Chinese makers like Vivo, Xiaomi, Huawei, and others. However, UC Browser can still be downloaded on Apple's Chinese app store.
From the looks of it, internet platform has been the trending topic of discussion in China. "Some platform enterprises are developing in an irregular manner and bear risks; the platform economy is not fully developed and has shortcomings, and we have a prominent problem of the regulatory system not adjusting to this issue," an official Xinhua news agency said.
Is Alibaba's UC Browser Being Targeted?
Jack Ma-owned Alibaba has been under Chinese scrutiny for a while now, especially after Jack Ma criticized the Chinese government. With over 400 million monthly active users globally, UC Browser is among one of the most popular internet browsing platforms. Soon after the show, UC Browser issued an apology and said it had begun an investigation and initiated corrective measures.
"We will further strengthen the supervision mechanism and sense of responsibility of the platform, and provide users with high-quality information services with more stringent standards. We urge users to continue to supervise us," Alibaba further responded after UC Browser's statement.
This isn't the first time Chinese authorities have banned apps and services. Apps in China have been temporarily suspended from app stores; however, they have minimal effect on users. Huawei, Vivo, nor Xiaomi have responded or released a statement on the ban yet.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
9,999
-
15,000
-
52,063
-
65,000
-
38,000
-
79,999
-
69,999
-
36,965
-
51,510
-
18,999