US Department of Justice charges Huawei with fraud and obstruction

Huawei's troubles in the US are far from over.

    The US Justice Department has announced that Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, has been charged with bank and wire fraud. Two unnamed affiliates along with Wanzhou were also charged for violating trade sanctions against the country of Iran.

    The DoJ said that the company lied to banking institutions and the US government about its relations with Skycom Tech and Huawei Device USA in order to trade with and in the country of Iran.

    Meng has been held in Vancouver by the Canadian authorities while the US attempts extradition. The US government has asked Canada to send over Meng by January 30, who is said to have violated trade sanctions through a Hong Kong shell company.

    Meng is the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei. While Meng has denied all the charges, US Attorney General Matt Whitaker says the DoJ will move ahead with the extradition.

    Meng Wanzhou was arrested back in December, last year. At the time, Huawei confirmed the news to TechCrunch and said that Meng will face unspecified charges in the Eastern District of New York, where she changed flights on her way to Canada.

    "The company has been provided very little information regarding the charges and is not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms. Meng," a Huawei spokesperson told TechCrunch. "The company believes the Canadian and US legal systems will ultimately reach a just conclusion. Huawei complies with all applicable laws and regulations where it operates, including applicable export control and sanction laws and regulations of the UN, US, and EU."

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 13:35 [IST]
